10 holiday stocking stuffers sure to impress for $10 or less

Whether you're looking for affordable stocking stuffers or a little something extra to help friends and family celebrate the holiday season, here are unique gift ideas that are sure to wow the people on your list — all for about $10 or less. Check out all 10 below.

Source: The Grommet

1. Say cheese!

Price: $9.95 Perfect for the friend who's always posting adorable photos of their dog looking away from the camera, Pooch Selfie is a bright tennis ball mounted on a clip that can attach to their iPhone or Galaxy smartphone to encourage their dog to look directly into the lens. And just in case their pooch needs a little extra motivation, the ball squeaks. All they have to do is smile.

2. A cleanser that will put a bounce in your morning routine

Price: $10.00 GLOW Recipe's Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser is great for those on the go, acting as a three-in-one product: makeup remover, deep cleanser and five minute wash-off mask. With a hint of a blueberry floral scent, this cleanser will wash away dirt and makeup without stripping skin. Plus, the 30ml bottle is under the TSA regulations, making it travel friendly.

Source: John & Kira's

3. A bee-autiful sweet treat

Price: $10.00 Philadelphia confectionery John & Kira's creations are sure to charm whoever is on your gift list this year, particularly its Chocolate Honey Caramel Bees. These adorable (and delicious) chocolates are filled with a liquid caramel center that sings with clear notes of sweet honey. If you buy these in advance, store the chocolates in a cool, dry place and they should stay for up to eight weeks. These do contain milk, soy and gluten.

Source: KT Tape

4. Say bye-bye to blisters

Price: $9.99 KT Tape's BFF Blister Prevention Tape is the newest tool in the battle to end the pain of breaking in new shoes. The pre-cut strips help prevent blisters, chafing and hot spots caused by shoes rubbing against the skin. The strips last about two days once applied and come in a handy case that can easily be stored in a desk, purse or backpack.

Source: Myro

5. A natural deodorant that's good for you and the planet

Price: $9.99 Myro refillable, plant-based deodorant is a terrific buy for those on your gift list who want to cut down their environmental impact. Myro's deodorant comes in six long-lasting scents that sit in a refillable case, reducing the amount of plastic consumed each time you need to restock (refills are $7.99). Plus, the range of scents will likely fit everyone's preferences: Solar Flare: orange, juniper and sunflower

Big Dipper: bergamot, lavender and vetiver

Chill Wave: cucumber, jasmine and spearmint

Pillow Talk: violet leaf, ylang ylang and wild amyris

Cabin No. 5: vetiver, patchouli and geranium

Open Air: unscented and fragrance-free

Source: Savannah Bee Company

6. Add a touch of honey

Price: $7.00 Savannah Bee Company's lavender honey isn't your typical infused honey. It's harvested from bees that pollinate the lavender plants blanketing the mountainsides in Spain and Portugal in May. The end result: a delicate honey with just a hint of lavender flavor. It's utterly delicious — a good way to brighten up a cup of tea on a cold winter day.

Source: YULU

7. Take your unboxing to the next level

Price: $4.99 Pop Pops Pets and Pop Pops Snotz combine two factors that most kids (even big kids) will find incredibly fun: popping bubble wrap and playing with slime. And if they're lucky, they'll find a collectible mini figurine at the heart of each bubble packet. You can find these at retailers such as Target and Amazon starting at around $4.99 for packs of six bubbles. This toy is for ages four and up.

8. Delicious and nutritious snacks

Price: Starts at $8.99 Looking for something for the outdoors lover who has it all? For their next hike or camping adventure, gift them a nutritionist-approved snack. WholeMe grain-free clusters are low in sugar and high in protein and fiber — and they taste pretty good too. For those with dietary restrictions, the clusters are gluten-free, grain-free, soy-free, non-GMO and Paleo-certified. WholeMe sells four flavors: Almond coconut

Lemon berry chia

Cinnamon banana chip

Salted peanut chocolate

Source: Bathpack

9. A no-ouch brush

Price: $5.00 Bathpack's Silver Detangling Brush is great for friends and family with thick or curly hair...or both. This brush offers high-end results for drugstore prices thanks to its "impressionable bristles" that are super skinny, yet strong and conforming. These go to work on tough knots without painful breaking and tugging on your scalp.

Source: Zing

10. Test your aim this holiday