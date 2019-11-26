Here's a breakdown of most in-demand skills for 2020—in finance, marketing, sales and engineering

There's a strong demand for advanced tech skills in the workforce, and that demand won't be slowing down any time soon.

That's according to Udemy's 2020 Workplace Learning Trends Report, which indicates workers across some of the largest industries are heavily focused on learning data science and technology skills.

The online learning platform analyzed user data to determine what classes are the most popular among engineering, marketing, sales and financial teams that use its workplace learning service.

For workers in marketing and finance, SQL — or Structured Query Language — is listed one of the top skills to master in 2020. SQL, a programming language, was also cited as the most in-demand tech skill in a recent report from jobs website Indeed.

"The overall takeaway is that organizations are becoming more data driven," Jennifer Juo, who leads Udemy's content marketing team, tells CNBC Make It. "That's partly because they're harnessing the power of AI, and there's a need to analyze and process data across all kinds of roles."

Of course, soft skills remain crucial across all industries. According to a survey conducted by IBM, executives listed flexibility, time management and the ability to work well in teams as some of top skills they're hiring for right now.

Here are the top five trending skills for software engineers, marketers, sales professionals and finance professionals: