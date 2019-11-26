Skip Navigation
Here's a breakdown of most in-demand skills for 2020—in finance, marketing, sales and engineering

Getty Images

There's a strong demand for advanced tech skills in the workforce, and that demand won't be slowing down any time soon.

That's according to Udemy's 2020 Workplace Learning Trends Report, which indicates workers across some of the largest industries are heavily focused on learning data science and technology skills.

The online learning platform analyzed user data to determine what classes are the most popular among engineering, marketing, sales and financial teams that use its workplace learning service.

For workers in marketing and finance, SQL — or Structured Query Language — is listed one of the top skills to master in 2020. SQL, a programming language, was also cited as the most in-demand tech skill in a recent report from jobs website Indeed.

"The overall takeaway is that organizations are becoming more data driven," Jennifer Juo, who leads Udemy's content marketing team, tells CNBC Make It. "That's partly because they're harnessing the power of AI, and there's a need to analyze and process data across all kinds of roles."

Of course, soft skills remain crucial across all industries. According to a survey conducted by IBM, executives listed flexibility, time management and the ability to work well in teams as some of top skills they're hiring for right now.

Here are the top five trending skills for software engineers, marketers, sales professionals and finance professionals:

Software engineering

  1. Python: Programming language used in software development, infrastructure management and data analysis
  2. React: JavaScript library for building user interfaces
  3. Docker: Open-source platform used to create software packages
  4. Java: Programming language and computing platform
  5. JavaScript: Programming language primarily used for interactive web design

Marketing

  1. Digital marketing: Advertising products or services through search engines, websites, social media and mobile apps
  2. Python: Programming language used in software development, infrastructure management and data analysis
  3. Web development: Writing markup and coding to build a website or application
  4. SQL: Programming language that allows users to manage databases
  5. Google Ads: Online advertising platform developed by Google

Sales

  1. Sales skills: Communication skills such as negotiation or storytelling used to facilitate a business transaction
  2. Excel: Spreadsheet program developed by Microsoft used for calculations, graphs and statistical analysis
  3. Leadership: Providing guidance within an organization
  4. Web development: Writing markup and coding to build a website or application
  5. Public speaking: Communicating information through a presentation

Finance

  1. Excel: Spreadsheet program developed by Microsoft used for calculations, graphs and statistical analysis
  2. SQL: Programming language that allows users to manage databases
  3. Financial analysis: Using company financial data to assess performance and make recommendations
  4. Tableau: Data visualization tool
  5. Leadership: Providing guidance within an organization

