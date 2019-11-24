The top 20 tech skills of 2019—and the easiest one to learn in 2020

The tech industry offers some of the highest-paying opportunities in the country.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for a worker in high-tech industries (sectors with high concentrations of workers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics occupations) is about $70,230. The median annual wage for workers outside of tech is closer to $34,800.

One reason tech wages remain so high is the result of a skills gap, in which the lower supply of workers with tech skills does not meet the higher demand from employers.

So what tech skills are employers looking for the most?

To find out, a team from the job search engine Indeed analyzed millions of tech job postings between September 2014 and September 2019 to determine which skills were mentioned most frequently as a requirement to land the role.



Here are the most in-demand tech skills of 2019, according to Indeed: