New research finds private colleges pay off more than public colleges—but it's complicated

Earning a college degree is one of the most expensive investments Americans make. Each year, millions of students pay thousands of dollars and take on piles of debt with the understanding that their investment will pay off. Today, this remains true. In 2018, college graduates earned weekly wages that were 80% higher than those of high school graduates. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Americans with a bachelor's degree have median weekly earnings of $1,173, compared to $712 a week for those who have a high school diploma. But unlike other major investments, such as buying a house or a car, students are often left without crucial information about how much a degree from any given school will pay off, making it difficult to decide where to study and how much to pay. A new report from the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce titled "A First Try at ROI: Ranking 4,500 Colleges" attempts to address this issue and provides new insight into the exact return on investment for different kinds of academic degrees. "Everyone is asking, 'Is college worth it?' and we set out to try to find an answer," says Dr. Anthony P. Carnevale, lead author and CEW director in a statement. "Not only will it help students, but this kind of information on the costs and benefits of higher education holds institutions more accountable."

Sidekick | Getty Images

The CEW analyzed data from the expanded College Scorecard, which was announced by the Obama administration in 2013 as a sort of "Consumer Report" for colleges, to calculate the value of a degree from 4,500 colleges, including traditional two-year and four-year public and private colleges, as well as for-profit colleges and training academies. Researchers found the median "net present value" for all colleges 10 years after enrollment is $107,000. By 40 years after enrollment, as wages rise throughout graduates' careers, that net present value reaches $723,000. Net present value is a term used by economists to measure how much an investment is worth, adjusted for differences in the value of money over time, due to inflation. As CEW researchers put it, "Net present value can be summed up with the idiom 'a bird in hand is worth two in the bush.' We tend to place more value on what we possess now than on what we might attain in the future if we take a risk."