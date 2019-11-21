Former Apple CEO John Sculley: 'The way we are educated is going to radically change'

John Sculley, President of Apple Computer, talks with Apple co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak as they introduce the new Apple Iic computer at a conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco on April 24th, 1984.

The world has changed quite a bit since Apple was founded in 1976. Computers, phones and the internet have radically transformed when, where and how we work. But how we prepare to do that work has remained largely unchanged. Except, perhaps, for the cost. In 1976, public college, including in-state tuition, fees and room and board cost the modern equivalent of $8,250. Today, the cost of attending public college is closer to $21,370. According to John Sculley, who served as Apple's CEO from 1983 to 1993, how we educate workers is due for disruption. "The way we are educated is going to radically change," Sculley, currently chairman of pharmacy benefit management company RxAdvance, tells CNBC Make It. "It's incredibly outdated in my mind that we tell students that they're going to have to spend $200,000 for a four-year education. You're basically going into a system that was designed 50 years ago or longer."

Steve Jobs and John Sculley pose with the new Macintosh personal computer, on January 16th, 1984. Marilyn K. Yee | New York Times Co. | Getty Images

Sculley, who attended Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design for his undergraduate degree and Wharton for his business degree, argues that just as the workplace has changed — with emails and telecommuting, start-ups and incubators — education will be transformed as well. "The experience of what work is like in new corporations is dramatically different than what work is like in big, long, established corporations," he explains. "The same thing is going to happen in education." Specifically, Sculley imagines a world where young people gain exposure to in-demand skills through hands-on experience, which he says is the key to both short-term and long-term success in business. "What do Bill Gates, Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Mark Zuckerberg all have in common?" he asks. "They all went to Montessori school. What is Montessori? Hands-on learning. There's nothing more powerful than hands-on learning, and particularly in the sciences."

John Sculley speaks onstage at the Kairos Society Global Summit At One World Observatory on April 21, 2017 in New York City. Brad Barket/Getty Images