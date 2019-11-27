Most uniquely popular Thanksgiving side dish in every state, according to Google

Everyone has a favorite food when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. So which ones are popular across America?

To shed some light on the question Google provided CNBC Make It with data on the most uniquely searched Thanksgiving side dishes from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8 in every state and Washington, D.C. (Those are keywords searched disproportionately in one state compared to the U.S. as a whole. "Top searched topics" tends to yield uniform results, according to Google.)

It turns out a lot of people are searching "stuffing" or "dressing" (depending on what it's called where you live) and sweet potatoes are a big hit too, whether it's in the form of a casserole or with marshmallows.

Then there are the outliers, like North Dakota's interest in "keto soup."

Here are the most uniquely searched Thanksgiving sides in every state and D.C., according to Google: