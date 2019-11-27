Most uniquely popular Thanksgiving side dish in every state, according to Google

Everyone has a favorite food when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. So which ones are popular across America?
To shed some light on the question Google provided CNBC Make It with data on the most uniquely searched Thanksgiving side dishes from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8 in every state and Washington, D.C. (Those are keywords searched disproportionately in one state compared to the U.S. as a whole. "Top searched topics" tends to yield uniform results, according to Google.)
It turns out a lot of people are searching "stuffing" or "dressing" (depending on what it's called where you live) and sweet potatoes are a big hit too, whether it's in the form of a casserole or with marshmallows.
Then there are the outliers, like North Dakota's interest in "keto soup."
Here are the most uniquely searched Thanksgiving sides in every state and D.C., according to Google:
Alabama: dressing
Alaska: mashed potatoes
Arizona: creamy mashed potatoes
Arkansas: dressing
California: mac and cheese
Colorado: stuffing
Connecticut: stuffing
Delaware: sweet potatoes
Florida: dressing
Georgia: dressing
Hawaii: sweet potatoes
Idaho: stuffing
Illinois: stuffing
Indiana: dressing
Iowa: salad
Kansas: glazed sweet potatoes
Kentucky: dressing
Louisiana: cornbread dressing
Maine: potato
Maryland: mac and cheese
Massachusetts: butternut squash
Michigan: mac and cheese
Minnesota: stuffing
Mississippi: casserole
Missouri: green bean
Montana: green bean casserole
Nebraska: mashed potatoes
Nevada: green bean casserole
New Hampshire: brussel sprouts
New Jersey: stuffing
New Mexico: butternut squash
New York: cornbread stuffing
North Carolina: dressing
North Dakota: keto soup
Ohio: stuffed mushrooms
Oklahoma: casserole
Oregon: mashed potatoes
Pennsylvania: stuffing
Rhode Island: cranberry sauce
South Carolina: dressing
South Dakota: salad
Tennessee: cream corn
Texas: fruit salad
Utah: stuffing
Vermont: vegetables
Virginia: roasted sweet potatoes
Washington: green beans
Washington, D.C.: sweet potato casserole
West Virginia: casserole
Wisconsin: sweet potatoes with marshmallows
Wyoming: crescent rolls
