Here's the Thanksgiving dinner $50 buys you at Aldi, Costco, Walmart and more

Over half of Americans are planning to spend a full paycheck to make their Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays bright this year.

That's not exactly chump change when you consider the average American makes about $50,000 a year, which comes out to biweekly paychecks of roughly $1,800. While that amount covers gifts and travel costs, it also includes food expenses. For Thanksgiving, those can be pricey if you don't watch your budget.

But if you're on a budget, the American Farm Bureau Federation estimated last year that you can get by spending just $48.90 for a 10-person Thanksgiving meal.

That seems a bit low, so I set out to determine if it's possible to actually create a basic Thanksgiving feast at Northern New Jersey outposts of five of the most popular national grocery chains: Aldi, Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart and Whole Foods Market.

The goal: a meal consisting of a minimum of a 12-pound turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce and crescent rolls, as well as apple pie and coffee for dessert. To make all of that in a semi-homemade fashion (yes, the stuffing is from a box), the shopping list consists of 17 items to make eight complete dishes. For specifics, see the table at the bottom of this article.

To make it a bit easier, this test menu is designed for eight people. And for the purposes of this price test, I assumed you already have pantry staples like flour, sugar, oil, salt and pepper.

Here's how much Thanksgiving dinner I was able to purchase for $50 at each store, ranked by price, as well as the quality and quantity of the items shopped. Keep in mind that many of these retailers will likely roll out specials and sales closer to Thanksgiving, so prices may fluctuate over the next few weeks.

In order words, this is a guide, not gospel.