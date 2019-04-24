BJ's and Costco can both save you money—but if you want to shop online, this one's the better deal

Wholesale clubs can be a great way to save some serious cash, especially if you're shopping for an entire household. But which offers the best deals without your having to leave the house? We decided to put BJ's and Costco to the test.

To determine which store generally has the lowest prices for bulk items, CNBC Make It compared BJ's and Costco prices listed online that are available to members through home delivery options in the New York City area. We evaluated both national brands and each company's store brand when those were available.

After crunching the numbers on 26 grocery items — including fresh produce, baking ingredients, meat, and household items such as trash bags and laundry detergent — BJ's came out ahead in 18 categories where both retailers sold a similar product.

Here's how each store stacks up.