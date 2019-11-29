8 holiday gifts under $50 for everyone on your list

Having a hard time finding the perfect gift that fits in your budget?
CNBC Make It has you covered. Here are eight gifts for everyone in your life that cost $50 or less.
Customize a tear-away calendar so your loved ones can wake up to a different memory every day of 2020. Social Print Studio makes it easy to upload your favorite photos from Instagram, Facebook or Google Photos and assign a different one for every day of the year.
Price: $45
Source: Baboon
Create more suitcase space for the jetsetter in your life with these travel pouches from Baboon. They're perfect for organizing things like chargers, headphones, notebooks or loose change.
Price: $25
Give the smell of home to your friends and family who moved out of town with one of these candles. Homesick offers scents specific to each state and a handful of cities and countries.
Price: $29.95
Source: Tile
Gift these smart finders to the person who never knows where the TV remote is. They're small, waterproof and have an adhesive back that sticks to virtually anything, form electronics and household items to bikes and scooters.
The way it works is simple: Once you download the app and activate your Tile, you can ring your things if they're nearby. If they're far away, you can see their location on a map. You can also use these stickers to find your phone: Double press the Tile button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it's on silent.
Price: $39.99 for a 2-pack
Source: Epicurean
For your friends and family who binge-watch Chopt, you can't go wrong with a gourmet cutting board from eco-friendly company Epicurean. They're dual sided, dishwasher safer and just as aesthetic as they are functional.
Help the recent high school or college grads out with the gift that could pay off big in the long term: money to invest.
You can help them open an account with a robo-advisor like Betterment or Wealthsimple. These are automated investing services that use an algorithm to determine the kind of portfolio that's right for your age, risk tolerance and time horizon. They require no minimum deposit.
Once they have an account in their name, encourage them to contribute money to it consistently and automatically.
Price: $0 to $50
Source: Pottery Barn
For the person leaning into hygge this winter, add to their cozy setup with a fluffy blanket.
Price: $29
For the person who doesn't need any more "things" in their life, gift a fun experience. Look into what their city or town offers: You could send them to a Sofar Sounds show ($10-$30 per ticket), a professional or minor league sporting event, an exercise studio or an art or cooking class.
Price: Varies
Don't miss: 10 holiday stocking stuffers sure to impress for $10 or less
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!