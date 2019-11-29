8 holiday gifts under $50 for everyone on your list

Having a hard time finding the perfect gift that fits in your budget? CNBC Make It has you covered. Here are eight gifts for everyone in your life that cost $50 or less.

A photo calendar for the sentimental one

Source: Social Print Studio

Customize a tear-away calendar so your loved ones can wake up to a different memory every day of 2020. Social Print Studio makes it easy to upload your favorite photos from Instagram, Facebook or Google Photos and assign a different one for every day of the year. Price: $45

Organizational pouches for the world traveler

Source: Baboon Create more suitcase space for the jetsetter in your life with these travel pouches from Baboon. They're perfect for organizing things like chargers, headphones, notebooks or loose change. Price: $25

A Homesick candle for the out-of-state resident

Source: Homesick Candles

Give the smell of home to your friends and family who moved out of town with one of these candles. Homesick offers scents specific to each state and a handful of cities and countries. Price: $29.95

Tile Stickers for the person who loses everything

Source: Tile Gift these smart finders to the person who never knows where the TV remote is. They're small, waterproof and have an adhesive back that sticks to virtually anything, form electronics and household items to bikes and scooters. The way it works is simple: Once you download the app and activate your Tile, you can ring your things if they're nearby. If they're far away, you can see their location on a map. You can also use these stickers to find your phone: Double press the Tile button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it's on silent. Price: $39.99 for a 2-pack

A wooden cutting board for the foodie

Source: Epicurean For your friends and family who binge-watch Chopt, you can't go wrong with a gourmet cutting board from eco-friendly company Epicurean. They're dual sided, dishwasher safer and just as aesthetic as they are functional. Price: $49.99 for a 14.5" x 11.25" board

An investment account for the recent grad

Lesha | Twenty20

Help the recent high school or college grads out with the gift that could pay off big in the long term: money to invest. You can help them open an account with a robo-advisor like Betterment or Wealthsimple. These are automated investing services that use an algorithm to determine the kind of portfolio that's right for your age, risk tolerance and time horizon. They require no minimum deposit. Once they have an account in their name, encourage them to contribute money to it consistently and automatically. Price: $0 to $50

A cozy throw for the homebody

Source: Pottery Barn For the person leaning into hygge this winter, add to their cozy setup with a fluffy blanket. Price: $29

