It's Cyber Monday: How to tell if your online shopping habit is a problem

For Cyber Monday, the internet is full of online shopping land mines. It's easy to get sucked into to online shopping, particularly around the holidays. An estimated 68.7 million people will shop on Cyber Monday this year, according to a 2019 National Retail Foundation survey. And last year, Americans spent $6.9 billion on Cyber Monday alone, which is a 19.3% increase from 2017.

While shopping more than usual this month, or making some uncharacteristically extravagant purchases on Cyber Monday is normal, extreme online shopping can become a problem for some.

Compulsive buying disorder, also known as "shopping addiction" or "buying and shopping disorder," is a mental health condition that affects about 5% of the population, according to a 2016 study. It is characterized by "extreme preoccupations with and cravings for buying and shopping, and by irresistible and identity-seeking urges to possess consumer goods," explains Astrid Muller, a psychology professor at Hannover Medical School in Germany, who studies the disorder.

So what separates harmless shopaholics from those with a problem?

People with a shopping addiction may shop to a persistent, excessive and impulsive degree regardless of the financial or psychological consequences. They may buy more than they can afford, or shop for things that they have no use for, Muller tells CNBC Make It.

Most people are familiar with "retail therapy" or shopping to relieve sadness. Similarly, excessive shopping is an outlet that people use to regulate their emotions, Muller says. For example, they shop to get pleasure, relieve negative feelings or cope with stress. A person who's addicted to shopping doesn't just shop to get a deal on a product they need or want; they do it to improve their mood, gain social recognition and improve their self-image.

If your typical shopping patterns and habits meet several of the criteria — strong cravings, shopping to regulate emotions, not using purchased goods — then that's cause for concern, Muller says.