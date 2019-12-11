Don't make this common mistake when picking investments for your 401(k)

When it comes to picking investments, first isn't always best. Yet 401(k) investors are more likely to invest in mutual funds "early in the alphabet," according to research from The Financial Review.

Funds beginning with A, B and C, in other words, are more likely to be selected by investors than those that begin with a letter later in the alphabet.

In fact, the first four funds listed receive 10% more money each, on average, than they would if investors' money was allocated equally among all of the options, per the report. Funds listed 11th or lower received 10% less money.

The average 401(k) plan offers 19.8 fund options, according to the report, and the more options there are, the more likely participants are to choose the top-listed funds. But the so-called "alphabeticity bias" occurs even when investors aren't given many investment choices in their 401(k) plan, the researchers behind the report found.

Two psychological short cuts humans use can help explain the phenomenon, the researchers contend: Status quo bias and "satisficing." Status quo bias, or relying on the default options given, comes into play because most 401(k) plans list their mutual fund options in alphabetical order, and investors look through them in that order.

Satisificing occurs when an individual finds an "acceptable" mutual fund offering and stops looking at the funds offered beyond that, even though there could be better options further down the list.

These tendencies can have serious consequences for retirement savings.