Here's what $10 million worth of rare whisky looks like

Some of the rarest bottles in Gooding's 3,900-bottle collection. The total collection could sell at auction for more than $10 million.

A 3,900-bottle whisky collection that contains some of the rarest whiskys in the world could sell for a total of over $10 million, with some individual bottles going for more than $1 million, according to Whisky Auctioneer, which will be auctioning what it has dubbed "The Perfect Collection" in early 2020. The whisky collection belonged to Richard Gooding, the former owner and CEO of Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Denver. Gooding, who died of melanoma in 2014, spent over two decades collecting whisky, and kept his bottles in a "pub" in his home in Colorado that was designed specifically to showcase his whisky, according to a release.

Bottles L-R: Ardbeg 1967 Signatory Vintage 30 Year Old Dark Oloroso Butt #578, Glenfiddich 1937 Rare Collection 64 Year Old, Springbank 1919 50 Year Old, The Macallan 1926 Valerio Adami 60 Year Old, The Macallan 1926 Fine and Rare 60 Year Old 75cl US Import, Glenfiddich 1936 Peter J Russell, The Balvenie 1937 Pure Malt 50 Year Old 75cl Milroy's of Soho, Bowmore 1967 Largiemeanoch 12 Year Old Peter Dibdin Photography

Gooding's hobby was researching single malt Scotch whisky distilleries, and he traveled to Ireland and Scotland dozens of times over the years to sample whisky and buy bottles. His goal was to buy a bottle from every single distillery in the world, Nancy Gooding, his wife, said in a release. "Richard truly loved and was proud of his collection and enjoyed sharing it with friends and fellow Scotch lovers in his 'pub' at home," she said.

The most impressive bottles in the collection come from rare distilleries such as Macallan, Springbank and Gooding's favorite, Bowmore, according to the release.

Bowmore 1964 Black Bowmore 29 Year Old 1st Edition Peter Dibdin Photography

Gooding's "Marquee Collection," a group of 11 of his finest whiskys, includes three bottles from Macallan, which is one of the most coveted distilleries for collectors.

Whisky Auctioneer Founder Iain Mcclune with bottles L-R: Springbank 1919 50 Year Old, Bowmore 1964 Black Bowmore 29 Year Old 1st Edition, The Macallan 1926 Valerio Adami 60 Year Old, The Balvenie 1937 Pure Malt 50 Year Old 75cl / Milroy's of Soho, The Macallan 1926 Fine and Rare 60 Year Old 75cl / US Import, The Macallan 50 Year Old Lalique Six Pillars Collection Peter Dibdin Photography

The 60-Year-Old Macallan 1926 Fine and Rare, for example, has an estimated hammer price starting at $1.3 million. In October 2019, the same bottle broke records when it was sold at Sotheby's for $1.9 million. "The amount of people who have even tasted this whisky are few and far between," scotch consultant Becky Paskin told Bloomberg.