Here's what $10 million worth of rare whisky looks like

A 3,900-bottle whisky collection that contains some of the rarest whiskys in the world could sell for a total of over $10 million, with some individual bottles going for more than $1 million, according to Whisky Auctioneer, which will be auctioning what it has dubbed "The Perfect Collection" in early 2020.
The whisky collection belonged to Richard Gooding, the former owner and CEO of Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Denver. Gooding, who died of melanoma in 2014, spent over two decades collecting whisky, and kept his bottles in a "pub" in his home in Colorado that was designed specifically to showcase his whisky, according to a release.
Gooding's hobby was researching single malt Scotch whisky distilleries, and he traveled to Ireland and Scotland dozens of times over the years to sample whisky and buy bottles. His goal was to buy a bottle from every single distillery in the world, Nancy Gooding, his wife, said in a release.
"Richard truly loved and was proud of his collection and enjoyed sharing it with friends and fellow Scotch lovers in his 'pub' at home," she said.
The most impressive bottles in the collection come from rare distilleries such as Macallan, Springbank and Gooding's favorite, Bowmore, according to the release.
Gooding's "Marquee Collection," a group of 11 of his finest whiskys, includes three bottles from Macallan, which is one of the most coveted distilleries for collectors.
The 60-Year-Old Macallan 1926 Fine and Rare, for example, has an estimated hammer price starting at $1.3 million. In October 2019, the same bottle broke records when it was sold at Sotheby's for $1.9 million.
"The amount of people who have even tasted this whisky are few and far between," scotch consultant Becky Paskin told Bloomberg.
This is the largest collection of whisky to ever go on public sale. It will be sold via two auctions: Feb. 7 to 17 and April 10 to 20.
