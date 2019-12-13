The queen will pay you up to $67,000 to manage her social media

Queen Elizabeth II is willing to pay up to $67,000 for a head of digital engagement, to find "new ways to maintain (her majesty's) presence in the public eye and on the world stage."

The royal household, which posted the role on LinkedIn, said the job also entailed engaging a "worldwide audience with public role and work of The Royal Family."

The successful candidate would "provide digital and editorial leadership to a small team of digital media specialists, drive the content strategy of our digital channels, and work with colleagues across the organization to continuously improve our digital presence," it said.

From covering state visits to award ceremonies or a royal engagement, the person hired would need to make sure royal "digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences," with "reputation and impact at the forefront" of their work.

The ideal candidate would have experience managing and editing "high profile" websites and would be an "expert" in their field.

They would also need to be confident using a range of content management systems, social media platforms and analytics tools.

"Innovative and with creative flair, you'll have exemplary and compelling writing and editorial skills, and expertise in designing digital content for different audience groups, purposes and formats," The royal household said, adding the candidate should also be a "natural communicator."

The head of digital engagement would get a "comprehensive benefits package," including 33 days holiday (including bank holidays), free lunch, training and an employer pension contribution of 15% of qualifying earnings. The annual salary was said to range between £45,000 and £50,000 ($67,000), depending on experience.

The royal residence of Buckingham Palace offered annual pay of at least $27,629 for a royal chef, in a job advertisement in July.

The queen came under fire on Twitter and in the press last year for her Christmas annual address, in which she encouraged "generosity and self-sacrifice" while sitting in front a gold piano. Britain's reigning monarch was labeled "out of touch" for the speech.