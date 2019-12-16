UK searches for jobs abroad have surged after the general election

Westend61/ Getty

The number of Britons searching online for jobs abroad jumped 25% following the release of the initial results of the U.K.'s general election, according to global jobs site Indeed. Job searches on Indeed started to climb at 10 p.m. on Thursday December 12, when an exit poll predicted the Conservative Party would win 368 seats in British parliament. Ultimately the Conservatives won 365 seats, a big gain on their 2017 performance and well above the 326 needed by a political party to secure a majority in the House of Commons. Searches on Indeed's site then peaked at 4 a.m. on Friday December 13, around the time early results made it clear Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling party were on track to secure a comfortable win.

Overall, job searches for roles abroad rose 25% on the previous Friday, calculated as the share of all searches by Indeed users using a U.K. IP address. Canada was the top searched destination, with an increase of 111% on the previous week. This was followed by Ireland (44%), Italy (32%), Germany (28%), Australia (20%) and Poland (20%).

This resounding majority now means Johnson, unlike before the election, sits in a stronger position from which to push Brexit through parliament, increasing the likelihood the U.K. will leave the European Union before the deadline of January 31 2020. "Interestingly, the countries that saw the biggest increases were Canada and Ireland, English-speaking countries with strong ties to the U.K.," said Pawel Adrjan, economist at Indeed. "However, there were also large rises in searches for jobs in other European countries which suggests foreign workers in the U.K. could be looking to work on the continent or could be returning home." These non-U.K. citizens could be concerned about their immigration status, Adrjan added, with the Brexit transition period due to end in December 2020.

