'The Rise of Skywalker' star Daisy Ridley was pouring beer for 'minimum wage' when she landed 'Star Wars'

In a span of less than five years, Daisy Ridley has gone from pouring beers for minimum wage to wielding a lightsaber for a multibillion-dollar movie franchise.

The British actress stars as Rey in Disney's new "Star Wars" trilogy, which finishes on Friday with the release of the third installment, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." But when she first landed that life-changing role roughly five years ago, Ridley was still working in a pub in London making under $10 an hour.

"Not to float my own boat, but I'm a really good bartender, because I worked in two different pubs for, like a year-and-a-half, in a rowdy London district," Ridley told Jimmy Fallon on NBC's "The Tonight Show" in November 2017.

The 27-year-old actress added that she worked behind the bar at the London pubs in her early 20s, only stopping around the time she landed her breakout role ahead of 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." When Ridley was announced as the star of that film, in April 2014, she had previously only landed small roles in short films and U.K. television shows like "Casualty" and "Mr. Selfridge."

Aside from landing the occasional small acting role, at the time Ridley was getting by making "minimum wage" as a bartender, she told The New York Times in 2015. In 2014, the minimum wage in the U.K. for workers over the age of 21 was £6.50 (about $8.50) per hour, according to the British Government.

Ridley, who attended a high school for performing arts north of London, also told The New York Times how she had struggled for a few years after high school while trying to break into an acting career.