This map shows how much it costs to run Christmas lights in every state

Twenty20

'Tis the season for homes decked out with Christmas lights. But all of that holiday spirit comes at a price: In California and New Hampshire, it can add nearly $30 to your electricity bill to run lights from Thanksgiving to New Year's. In other states, it could be even more.

Deal site Simple Thrifty Living determined the average amount it costs to light a Christmas display for 34 days — from Thanksgiving to New Year's — for six hours a night in each U.S. state. The calculations accounted for 10 strands of incandescent lights, 68.5 feet long each, plus two inflatables. Here's a closer look at the methodology.

Overall, it costs an average of $19.81 to light up a Christmas display in the U.S. Powering these festive decorations is most expensive in Hawaii at $46.62 for 34 days and least expensive in Louisiana at just $13.94. The biggest expense is the lights, as the inflatable decor doesn't cost much more than $1 in most states.

Source: Simple Thrifty Living

Here's a closer look at how much it costs to light up your home for Christmas from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day in every U.S. state.

Alabama

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $17.59

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $16.84
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 42 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 33 cents

Alaska

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $34.18

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $32.73
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 82 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 64 cents

Arizona

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $19.04

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $18.23
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 46 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 35 cents

Arkansas

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $14.78

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $14.15
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 35 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 28 cents

California

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $28.74

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $27.52
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 69 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 54 cents

Colorado

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $17.88

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $17.12
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 43 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 33 cents

Connecticut

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $31.41

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $30.07
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 75 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 58 cents
Twenty20

Delaware

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $21.12

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $20.22
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 51 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 39 cents

Florida

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $18.65

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $17.86
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 45 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 35 cents

Georgia

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $17.59

  • Incandescent string lights cost: 16.84
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 42 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 33 cents

Hawaii

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $46.62

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $44.64
  • Inflatable Santa cost: $1.12
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 87 cents

Idaho

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $14.78

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $14.15
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 35 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 28 cents

Illinois

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $16.98

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $16.26
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 41 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 32 cents

Indiana

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $17.49

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $16.74
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 42 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 33 cents
VIDEO0:5300:53
The easiest ways to make your office less sad and more festive
Make It

Iowa

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $15.62

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $14.96
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 37 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 29 cents

Kansas

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $18.97

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $18.16
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 45 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 35 cents

Kentucky

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $15.34

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $14.69
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 37 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 29 cents

Louisiana

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $13.94

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $13.35
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 33 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 26 cents

Maine

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $23.30

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $22.31
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 56 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 43 cents

Maryland

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $21.44

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $20.53
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 51 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 40 cents

Massachusetts

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $30.64

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $29.34
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 73 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 57 cents
Twenty20

Michigan

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $20.19

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $19.33
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 48 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 38 cents

Minnesota

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $18.38

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $17.60
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 44 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 34 cents

Mississippi

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $16.27

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $15.58
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 39 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 30 cents

Missouri

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $17.95

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $17.19
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 43 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 33 cents

Montana

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $15.96

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $15.29
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 38 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 30 cents

Nebraska

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $16.25

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $15.56
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 39 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 30 cents

Nevada

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $15.68

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $15.01
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 38 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 29 cents
VIDEO1:0201:02
How ugly Christmas sweaters became Robert Herjavec's best 'Shark Tank' deal
Work

New Hampshire

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $28.94

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $27.71
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 69 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 54 cents

New Jersey

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $23.84

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $22.83
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 57 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 44 cents

New Mexico

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $17.16

  • Incandescent string light costs: $16.43
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 41 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 32 cents

New York

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $26.38

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $25.26
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 63 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 49 cents

North Carolina

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $16.18

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $15.49
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 39 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 30 cents

North Dakota

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $15.71

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $15.05
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 38 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 29 cents

Ohio

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $17.61

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $16.86
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 42 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 33 cents
Twenty20

Oklahoma

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $14.68

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $14.05
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 35 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 27 cents

Oregon

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $15.77

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $15.10
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 38 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 29 cents

Pennsylvania

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $18.13

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $17.36
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 43 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 34 cents

Rhode Island

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $29.39

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $28.14
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 70 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 55 cents

South Carolina

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $17.84

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $17.08
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 43 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 33 cents

South Dakota

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $17.99

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $17.22
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 43 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 33 cents

Tennessee

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $16.91

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $16.19
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 40 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 31 cents
VIDEO1:3201:32
Holiday shopping on a budget
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.

Texas

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $15

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $14.36
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 36 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 28 cents

Utah

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $15.39

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $14.74
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 37 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 28 cents

Vermont

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $26.13

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $25.02
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 63 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 49 cents

Virginia

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $16.43

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $15.73
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 39 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 31 cents

Washington

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $14.21

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $13.61
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 34 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 26 cents

West Virginia

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $16.11

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $15.42
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 39 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 30 cents

Wisconsin

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $19.26

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $18.44
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 46 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 36 cents

Wyoming

Average cost of running Christmas lights: $14.82

  • Incandescent string lights cost: $14.19
  • Inflatable Santa cost: 35 cents
  • Inflatable snowman cost: 28 cents

