Microsoft's CEO does this instead work-life 'balance' — and Jeff Bezos agrees

When Microsoft Japan implemented an experimental four-day workweek in the name of better work-life balance in August, the company saw a noteworthy increase in productivity by nearly 40%.

But interestingly, Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, has a unique approach to his own work-life balance. Instead of separating work and life, Nadella likes to think of it as "work-life harmony."

"I used to always think that you need to find that balance between what's considered relaxing versus what is working," Nadella told the Australian Financial Review (AFR) in November. Now, he's found a way to "re-frame that equation."

"What I'm trying to do is harmonize what I deeply care about, my deep interests, with my work," Nadella said.

Work-life "harmony" is also how Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos likes to look at things.

"I prefer the word 'harmony' to the word 'balance' because balance tends to imply a strict tradeoff," Bezos said in an April 2018 interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Dopfner. "It actually is a circle; it's not a balance," he said.

"[I]f I'm happy at work, I'm better at home — a better husband and better father. And if I'm happy at home, I come into work more energized — a better employee and a better colleague," Bezos, who has four children with ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos, told Thrive Global in 2016.