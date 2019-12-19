Chance the Rapper: It's hard to divide my 'time and energy between family and work'

Chance the Rapper announced that he's canceling his 2020 tour to "take this time to be with family," he wrote in an Instagram caption Sunday.

The artist, whose name is Chancelor Bennett, has previously said it has been "very strenuous" having to divide his "time and energy between family and work."

Bennett originally postponed The Big Tour, which was supposed to begin in September, after his daughter, Marli, was born that month.

At the time, Bennett — who also has daughter Kensli, 4, with his wife, Kirsten Corley — explained that he had gone on tour when Kensli was just two weeks old and "missed some of the most important milestones in her life," he wrote on Instagram in September.

He also said he was not there for Corley when she needed him the most.

"[A]s a husband and father of two I realize that I can't make that mistake again," Bennett said in the post. "I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli."