Chance the Rapper: It's hard to divide my 'time and energy between family and work'

Chance the Rapper announced that he's canceling his 2020 tour to "take this time to be with family," he wrote in an Instagram caption Sunday.
The artist, whose name is Chancelor Bennett, has previously said it has been "very strenuous" having to divide his "time and energy between family and work."
Bennett originally postponed The Big Tour, which was supposed to begin in September, after his daughter, Marli, was born that month.
At the time, Bennett — who also has daughter Kensli, 4, with his wife, Kirsten Corley — explained that he had gone on tour when Kensli was just two weeks old and "missed some of the most important milestones in her life," he wrote on Instagram in September.
He also said he was not there for Corley when she needed him the most.
"[A]s a husband and father of two I realize that I can't make that mistake again," Bennett said in the post. "I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli."
In the United States, nine out of 10 fathers take time off after the birth or adoption of a child, but 76% of fathers take fewer than 10 days off, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. In a recent survey, 87% of men and women said that money is the reason why men don't take leave from work for care-giving.
Not all new parents have the luxury of taking time off from work to re-focus on family. But Bennett's young success has allowed him to have priorities.
"I wanted to be on SNL, I wanted to go to the MTV Video Music Awards. I wanted to meet Kanye West. But then it's like, life goes on, and you have to form new goals," Chance told Fast Company in September. "So now, I want to have a certain number of kids," he said. I want to be happily married. I want my kids to have a good, easy time in school. I want my parents to live a long time. It's more intangible things."
For Bennett, canceling a tour means losing a big source of income. He famously doesn't sell albums, but let's fans stream them for free through online platforms.
"I make money from touring and selling merchandise, and I honestly believe if you put effort into something and you execute properly, you don't necessarily have to go through the traditional ways," Bennett told Vanity Fair in 2017.
The strategy has paid off: In 2017, Chance was ranked No. 5 on Forbes' list of the highest-paid hip-hop artists in the world, earning $33 million.
After canceling his tour, Bennett wrote on Instagram that he hopes to "come back stronger and better in 2020."
