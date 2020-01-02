Barack Obama shares his favorite TV shows, movies and music of 2019

Skip Navigation
On Dec. 28, former President Barack Obama revealed his annual year-end list of favorite books. Over the next few days, he also shared his favorite movies, TV shows and songs of 2019.

"While each of us has plenty that keeps us busy — work and family life, social and volunteer commitments — outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "They're the fabric that helps make up a life — the album that lifts us up after a long day, the dog-eared paperback we grab off the shelf to give to a friend, the movie that makes us think and feel in a new way, works that simply help us escape for a bit."

Obama's movie list includes "American Factory," a documentary from his and his wife Michelle's new production company, Higher Ground Productions. "It's our first offering in partnership with Netflix, and I'm excited about the other projects we've got in the works," he writes.

Here's the full list of Obama's favorite movies of 2019:

  1. "American Factory"
  2. "Amazing Grace"
  3. "Apollo 11"
  4. "Ash Is Purest White"
  5. "Atlantics"
  6. "Birds of Passage"
  7. "Booksmart"
  8. "Diane"
  9. "The Farewell"
  10. "Ford v Ferrari"
  11. "The Irishman"
  12. "Just Mercy"
  13. "The Last Black Man in San Francisco"
  14. "Little Women"
  15. "Marriage Story"
  16. "Parasite"
  17. "The Souvenir"
  18. "Transit"

Here are Obama's favorite TV shows of 2019:

  1. "Fleabag: Season 2"
  2. "Unbelievable"
  3. "Watchmen"

Here are Obama's favorite songs of 2019:

  1. "Playing Games" by Summer Walker
  2. "Not" by Big Thief
  3. "Go DJ" by Kaytranada feat. SiR
  4. "Juice" by Lizzo
  5. "Redesigning Women" by The Highwomen
  6. "Anybody" by Burna Boy
  7. "Burning" by Maggie Rogers
  8. "Baila Baila Baila" (Remix) by Ozuna feat. Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko and Anuel AA
  9. "Different Kind of Love" by Adia Victoria
  10. "Change" by Mavis Staples
  11. "Toast" by Koffee
  12. "Oblivions" by The National
  13. "Binz" by Solange
  14. "Seventeen" by Sharon Van Etten
  15. "Middle Child" by J. Cole
  16. "Jícama" by Angelica Garcia
  17. "Go" by The Black Keys
  18. "La Vida Es Un Carnaval" (Rollo Tomasi Remix) by Angélique Kidjo
  19. "Show Me Love" by Alicia Keys feat. Miguel
  20. "Joke Ting" by Goldlink feat. Ari Pensmith
  21. "Old Town Road" (Remix) by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
  22. "cold/mess" by Prateek Kuhad
  23. "Suge" by DaBaby
  24. "Hello Sunshine" by Bruce Springsteen
  25. "In My Room" by Frank Ocean
  26. "Iron Man" by Rema
  27. "The London" by Young Thug feat. J. Cole and Travis Scott
  28. "Raleighwood Hills" by LesTheGenius feat. Sonny Miles and Jaxson Free
  29. "Pure Water" by Mustard feat. Migos
  30. "3 Nights" by Dominic Fike
  31. "The Fact of Love" by Joe Henry
  32. "Con Altura" by Rosalía
  33. "I Want You Around" by Snoh Aalegra
  34. "On Chill" by Wale feat. Jeremih
  35. "MOOD 4 EVA" by Beyoncé

Obama started the tradition of sharing his reading lists and playlists during his presidency as a "nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world," he said in 2017.

Check out his list of favorites from 2018.

Don't miss: Barack Obama shares his 19 favorite books of 2019

