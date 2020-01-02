Barack Obama shares his favorite TV shows, movies and music of 2019

On Dec. 28, former President Barack Obama revealed his annual year-end list of favorite books. Over the next few days, he also shared his favorite movies, TV shows and songs of 2019.
"While each of us has plenty that keeps us busy — work and family life, social and volunteer commitments — outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "They're the fabric that helps make up a life — the album that lifts us up after a long day, the dog-eared paperback we grab off the shelf to give to a friend, the movie that makes us think and feel in a new way, works that simply help us escape for a bit."
Obama's movie list includes "American Factory," a documentary from his and his wife Michelle's new production company, Higher Ground Productions. "It's our first offering in partnership with Netflix, and I'm excited about the other projects we've got in the works," he writes.
Obama started the tradition of sharing his reading lists and playlists during his presidency as a "nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world," he said in 2017.
