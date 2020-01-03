Yes, the FAFSA is linked to the draft—here's why

President Dwight D. Eisenhower on July 09, 1942. when he was commander of the American Forces in the European theatre of war, at the time of his promotion, by President Roosevelt, to Lieutenant General.

Military legacy of the FAFSA

Concerned students are right that the FAFSA registers most male students for the draft. Financial aid is indeed linked to registry with the Selective Service System. In question 22 of the FAFSA, applicants are asked if they are registered with the System, if they are male and between the ages of 18 and 25. If they have not yet registered, they are asked to select "Register Me," which adds them to the System online. According to the Department of Education's Student Financial Aid Handbook, "any male required to register with Selective Service at any time must have done so to receive federal student aid." That includes Pell Grants, Federal Work Study and Stafford Loans. The rule applies to both U.S. citizens and non-citizen residents. Students applying for federal aid who are not yet 18 do not need to register with Selective Service, but will need to once they turn 18. Current law dictates that "only persons assigned the sex of male at birth are required to register," regardless of gender identity. There are limited exceptions for select groups, such as those who are already in the armed services, those who are hospitalized and those who are incarcerated. Federal aid for education has long had ties to military service in the U.S. "The FAFSA wasn't really created for civilians," Charlie Javice, founder and CEO of Frank, an online FAFSA platform, tells CNBC Make It. "It was really created for our veterans and then it evolved and evolved and evolved."

President Roosevelt signing the GI Bill of Rights in 1944. Bettmann | Getty Images

U.S. federal student aid policy's military ties first trace back to the Servicemen's Readjustment Act, better known as the "GI Bill," which was signed into law in 1944 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The G.I. Bill has provided funds for hundreds of thousands of American veterans to go to college and trade school. Later, during the Cold War, the Soviet Union's successful launch of the Sputnik satellite inspired Congress to expand the U.S.'s higher education funding, passing the National Defense Education Act of 1958. Signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the law created low-interest federal student loans, debt cancellation for students who became teachers and graduate fellowships for students who studied specific fields like mathematics and engineering. This legacy of coordinating education policy alongside national security interests continued through the 1990s, when the Higher Education Amendments of 1992 created the FAFSA, by merging existing methodology for assigning student aid for veterans into a free national application available to all students. Today, nearly 20 million students fill out the FAFSA each year.

Why a draft is unlikely