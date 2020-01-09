This 17-year-old went from a high school dropout to sourcing $60,000 sneakers

Joe Franklin was just 12 years old when he got his start in the sneaker dealing business, using the £300 ($395) of birthday money he'd saved to buy a pair of rare trainers, which he sold for double the price.

Now 17, the London-based business owner has moved on to bigger things — sourcing sneakers for U.K. rap stars such as Dizzee Rascal and AJ Tracey.

The most expensive pair of sneakers Franklin has ever bought were "Nike Air Mags", better known as the "Back to the Future" trainers, that cost him £45,000. He then sold these on for £57,000.

Franklin launched his business, 5upplied, in 2018. He then dropped out of what would be referred to as sixth-form college in the U.K., a year later, as business quickly flourished. He suffers from dyslexia and said academia wasn't his strong suit.

But his business skills have enabled the teenager to build a network of global contacts as well as a list of top clientele, reinvesting all the funds he earned back into 5upplied – "using money to make more money."

Franklin initially used Facebook to sell sneakers but now works out of the headquarters of underground music streaming service Keakie in London's hipster district Shoreditch.

The store is not open to the public and offers appointment-only fitting sessions for his big spending clients.

This, he says, is part of the attraction for music artists who come also to use the recording studio onsite.