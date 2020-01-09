3 money mistakes to avoid in your 30s, according to experts

The financial decisions you make in your 30s can have a big impact on your future. "Money is a tool. When we learn to use money wisely, we can live our lives the way we want," Marguerita Cheng, a certified financial planner and CEO and co-founder of Blue Ocean Global Wealth, tells CNBC Make It. Here are three money mistakes to steer clear of in your 30s that you'll be happy you avoided later in life.

1. Not setting financial goals

If you haven't yet set any money goals, your 30s are a good time to create both short- and long-term financial plans, says Ryan Marshall, a certified financial planner at Ela Financial Group. "Almost every 60-year-old I meet with wishes they started to think about retirement and financial goals when they were in their 30s or younger," Marshall says. Whether you want to save a certain amount by retirement, establish an emergency fund or buy a home, the time to start planning is now, says Douglas Boneparth, president and founder of Bone Fide Wealth. "Not setting goals is the biggest mistake people can make in their 30s because setting goals provides financial direction and establishes timelines for achieving the great things in life, like financial independence, buying homes, having kids and starting businesses," Boneparth says.

One way to get started is to take a cue from Kumiko Love, the founder of financial advice website The Budget Mom. As a single mom and entrepreneur, she managed to pay off $77,281 within eight months using visual tools and worksheets. You can use Love's worksheet to write out your own short-term money aspirations for the next year and the next five years, as well as your long-term goals for the next 10 to 15 years or more. When completing this exercise, you should get specific about your goals and make them actionable, Love recommends. If Love were tackling the short-term goal of paying off debt, for example, she would write something along the lines of: "Pay off debt by tackling my student loans first. I will put $500 monthly towards my student loans for the next 24 months."

2. Not saving for retirement

Money experts frequently emphasize the importance of starting to save for retirement early — especially if you want to be on track to reach the $1.7 million that Americans believe you should have put away by 65. "A person in their 30s has the tremendous opportunity to harness the power of compound interest, where even small amounts invested can grow large over enough time," says Kaleb Paddock, a certified financial planner at Ten Talents Financial Planning in Parker, Colorado. Unlike simple interest, which only earns you returns on the money you invest, compound interest earns you returns on your returns. That means your money grows exponentially the longer you leave it invested in a retirement fund, such as a 401(k) or Roth IRA. And time is a commodity you can never get back.

You can't rewind the clock when it comes to setting aside for your future. Kaleb Paddock certified financial planner

"You can't rewind the clock when it comes to setting aside for your future, so this is a mistake you want to avoid," Paddock says. "Target 15% of your income to set aside for 'future you.'"

3. Not keeping track of your spending