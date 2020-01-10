Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares video of launching XBox in 2001 with his 'bud and twin' Bill Gates

It appears the ultimate jock, tech titan bromance still has sparks almost two decades later, according to an Instagram post from Johnson published Tuesday, remembering the XBox launch, which he titled "Making CES history with my bud (and twin)" Bill Gates.﻿

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Bill Gates may seem like an unlikely pair, but the two are "buds," according to Johnson, who recently shared a video on his Instagram of the two launching the XBox at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in 2001.

"What's special about Bill and worth incredible praise is that he's as generous as he is brilliant," Johnson says in his Instagram post. "With all of his admirable self-made success, he's also dedicated his life to philanthropy in education, health and poverty."

(Microsoft did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment on whether Johnson is a paid spokesperson for the company.)

Indeed, Microsoft co-founder Gates, who is the second richest person in the world and currently worth $109 billion, according to Forbes, has signed The Giving Pledge (which he co-founded with Berkshire Hathaway investing guru Warren Buffett), a public commitment to dedicate the majority of their wealth to philanthropy.

The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, which Gates co-founded with his wife, is dedicated to supporting those living in extreme hunger and poverty, especially women. So far, it has given away more than $50 billion in grant payments to programs supporting people living in poverty in developing nations and those "with the fewest resources" in the United States.