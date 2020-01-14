This woman conned investors out of $5.4 million and spent it on travel and expensive fashion

Keisha Williams orchestrated a $5.4 million fraud and traveled the world with her investors' money, according to federal officials.

In 2018, Keisha Williams, a 43-year-old Virginia woman, pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges stemming from a multimillion-dollar scam that saw her bilk dozens of investors out of over $5.4 million for a fake business opportunity. Williams built a network of more than 50 investors by promising to double their money through a business opportunity in the burgeoning market of telemedicine, which is expected to be worth $64 billion by 2025. But instead of launching what she promised would be a lucrative health-care software business with the money she got from her victims — who included an elderly cancer survivor, a recent widow and a special needs teacher — Williams spent nearly all of it on herself in ways that a federal judge would later describe as "appalling." Williams, whose scam is the subject of a recent episode of CNBC's "American Greed," spent roughly $1 million on trips to far-flung locales such as Brazil, Tahiti and Thailand, according to court documents. "She would rent the largest villas on the island. She brought a personal chef with her [on trips]. And, she traveled in style," Grace Hill, an assistant U.S. Attorney in Virginia, told CNBC about Williams' lavish jet-setting habits.

Keisha Williams traveled to Rome and stayed in a five-star hotel. Source: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia

Williams and her girlfriend stayed in a cabana with four butlers at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in the Bahamas and at the Rome Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria in Italy, where she reportedly complained to employees that the Mercedes-Benz the hotel provided to pick her up was "too small" and did not match her "vision of luxury," according to court documents reviewed by The Washington Post. She also bragged to a friend via text message about a trip to Bora Bora, where she claimed to "have the biggest Villa on the island."

Four Seasons in Bora Bora Source: Four Seasons