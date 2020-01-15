NFL star Luke Kuechly is retiring at 28—how much money he's made and how much he could be giving up

Luke Kuechly surprised the sports world on Tuesday when the 28-year-old Pro Bowl linebacker announced his retirement from the NFL after just eight seasons in the league.

Kuechly, who announced his decision in an emotional video posted on social media, is the latest NFL star to hang up his cleats sooner than expected — he had not suffered any known major injuries recently and had at least two more years remaining on a multimillion-dollar contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Starting in 2012, Kuechly earned more than $63.8 million in total from his NFL contracts with the Panthers, according to Spotrac. In 2015, he signed a five-year, $62 million contract extension with the team that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL at his position and would have run through 2021. Forbes also reported in 2016 that Kuechly had made $1 million that year from endorsement deals with brands such as Nike and Pepsi.

By retiring early, Kuechly is leaving on the table nearly $22 million that he could have received by playing in the next two seasons with the Panthers, according to Spotrac.

In addition to that, Kuechly could have made tens of millions of dollars from future contracts, given that he's fairly young (he'll be 30 at the end of 2021) and has had a celebrated career, including seven Pro Bowls, playing in one Super Bowl and being voted 2013's NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

If Kuechly kept playing and signed another five-year contract, he could reasonably have earned anywhere from an additional $50 million to $75 million from that deal, based on the average salaries for top players at his position.