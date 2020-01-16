Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says his dad taught him to give every 'ounce of effort you can'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the world's biggest stars and Hollywood's highest earner, raking in more than $89 million in 2019, according to Forbes.

Over a decades-long career that's seen him go from college athlete to professional wrestler to a global movie star, Johnson has said his success stems from a work ethic he picked up while training as a kid with his father, himself a former professional wrestler.

"Back when I was a punk kid, my dad would take me to the gym on weekends and kick the s--t [out of] me in the weight room and on the wrestling mats," Johnson wrote in a 2017 Instagram post. "He'd say, 'You didn't get up early to come here and give half-ass effort. Leave it all in the gym."

His father, Rocky Johnson, died this week at the age of 75, as Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment announced on Wednesday. The elder Johnson, who became a famous wrestler in the 1980s and was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, never took it easy on his son when working out and training him as a wrestler from a young age.

"'I'm going to train you 150 percent,'" Johnson said he told his son, Dwayne, in a 2017 interview with thehannibaltv.com. "And I was hard on him. But he never gave up."