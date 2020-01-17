Citigroup recorded a 27% gender pay gap — so it hiked some women's wages

A staggering gender pay gap at one of the U.S.'s top Wall Street banks has prompted the company to readjust the salaries of some of its female employees.

Citigroup recorded a 27% shortfall in the average pay of its female employees compared to their male peers for 2019, the bank revealed Thursday.

The figure, which is based on "raw" data and does not take into account seniority, title or location, marks a slight reduction on the previous year, when its gender pay gap stood at 29%.

The pay gap for U.S. minorities was 6%, a percentage point less than the previous year.

To be sure, when adjusted to compare like-for-like employees, the bank said its female staff were paid 99% of what their male counterparts were paid. But it noted that it had further to go; writing in a blog post that it had made "appropriate pay adjustments" this year to balance the salaries of comparable roles.