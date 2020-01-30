Super Bowl halftime artists are not paid to perform—but here's how much the actual show costs

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest concerts of the year — but the performers don't get paid for the gig.
That said, the NFL does provide a hefty budget for any and all performance-related expenses. And it's a very expensive endeavor.
In addition to paying for stagehands and covering band dues, the show's production costs are what really drive up the NFL's bill. There's the complex stage setup, over-the-top lighting, a firework display (and when Lady Gaga performed even trapeze equipment). In past years, the overall costs involved have been known to exceed $10 million, according to a 2014 article in the Wall Street Journal.
Considering this intermission typically lasts somewhere between 12 and 15 minutes, that's a lot of money spent in a very short period of time.
Despite not getting paid for the actual appearance, Super Bowl headliners still enjoy some financial benefits.
Justin Timberlake, for example, sang and danced in front of an audience of more than 100 million viewers during the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show — and that same day his music sales rose 534%.
Additionally, the week following Timberlake's halftime show, his album "Man of the Woods" landed the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, according to Reuters.
Maroon 5 saw its sales spike 488% following its 2019 performance, and in 2017, sales for Lady Gaga's digital catalog increased more than 1,000%.
This year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are taking the stage during the halftime show on Feb. 2, 2020.
Both Lopez, 50, and Shakira, 42, have had long-standing music careers, which helped propel Latin pop music into the mainstream. For Lopez, some of her biggest hits include "On the Floor" and "Ain't Your Mama," and Shakira's widely known for her songs "Hips Don't Lie" and "Chantaje."
So far, both artists have remained pretty coy about their Super Bowl debut. But if their upcoming show is anything like their usual on-stage performances, viewers can expect quite a few costume changes (and probably, some bling) — which will likely cost the NFL a pretty penny.
