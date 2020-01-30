Super Bowl halftime artists are not paid to perform—but here's how much the actual show costs

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest concerts of the year — but the performers don't get paid for the gig.

That said, the NFL does provide a hefty budget for any and all performance-related expenses. And it's a very expensive endeavor.

In addition to paying for stagehands and covering band dues, the show's production costs are what really drive up the NFL's bill. There's the complex stage setup, over-the-top lighting, a firework display (and when Lady Gaga performed even trapeze equipment). In past years, the overall costs involved have been known to exceed $10 million, according to a 2014 article in the Wall Street Journal.

Considering this intermission typically lasts somewhere between 12 and 15 minutes, that's a lot of money spent in a very short period of time.