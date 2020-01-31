Chiefs coach Andy Reid still drives the car his dad bought for $25 in the 1940s

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid has been an NFL head coach for the past 21 years. Over that time, his teams have won a total of 207 games — seventh best all-time among NFL coaches — and this weekend he'll lead the Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV, where they'll play the San Francisco 49ers for the championship on Sunday. Reid also drives a 92-year-old car that this dad bought for $25 in the 1940s, despite the fact that he brings in an annual salary of $7.5 million. The car is a 1928 Model A, Ford's successful follow-up to the iconic Model T, and it's likely not Reid's only mode of tranportation. However, Reid still occasionally drives the classic car that he fully restored after inheriting it from his father, who died in 1992. Reid's father, a World War II Navy veteran, bought the used Model A "after the war," Reid says in a video posted on the Chiefs' website.

A 1928 Ford Model A, the same model of car that Kansas City Chiefs' coach Andy Reid owns. This one is on display in Nairobi, Kenya. Lillian Omariba | AFP via Getty Images

When the Model A debuted in the 1920s, the cars had a base price of at least $435, according to the Model A Ford Club of America. Today, both restored and unrestored versions of the car can be found for sale on sites like CarGurus, where prices range from $14,500 to nearly $130,000. Reid's father, Walter Reid, drove the car for nearly five decades. And the younger Reid even drove it himself as a teenager. Reid played college football at Glendale Community College near Los Angeles, and his former coach remembers the comical sight of seeing the large-framed Reid (a six-foot-three offensive lineman) driving the small classic car. "He used to drive his parents' 1920s Model A Ford to practice, and it was the funniest thing you've ever seen — this big old guy driving this tiny little antique car. He took up almost the entire front seat," John Cicuto, a former coach of Reid's at the community college, recently told ESPN. Reid's dad loved to drive the Model A, Reid told The Kansas City Star in 2014, and his father added extra horns to the car to draw attention to it when he drove his children around.