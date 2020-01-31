Chiefs coach Andy Reid still drives the car his dad bought for $25 in the 1940s

The Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid has been an NFL head coach for the past 21 years. Over that time, his teams have won a total of 207 games — seventh best all-time among NFL coaches — and this weekend he'll lead the Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV, where they'll play the San Francisco 49ers for the championship on Sunday.
Reid also drives a 92-year-old car that this dad bought for $25 in the 1940s, despite the fact that he brings in an annual salary of $7.5 million.
The car is a 1928 Model A, Ford's successful follow-up to the iconic Model T, and it's likely not Reid's only mode of tranportation. However, Reid still occasionally drives the classic car that he fully restored after inheriting it from his father, who died in 1992.
Reid's father, a World War II Navy veteran, bought the used Model A "after the war," Reid says in a video posted on the Chiefs' website.
When the Model A debuted in the 1920s, the cars had a base price of at least $435, according to the Model A Ford Club of America. Today, both restored and unrestored versions of the car can be found for sale on sites like CarGurus, where prices range from $14,500 to nearly $130,000.
Reid's father, Walter Reid, drove the car for nearly five decades. And the younger Reid even drove it himself as a teenager.
Reid played college football at Glendale Community College near Los Angeles, and his former coach remembers the comical sight of seeing the large-framed Reid (a six-foot-three offensive lineman) driving the small classic car.
"He used to drive his parents' 1920s Model A Ford to practice, and it was the funniest thing you've ever seen — this big old guy driving this tiny little antique car. He took up almost the entire front seat," John Cicuto, a former coach of Reid's at the community college, recently told ESPN.
Reid's dad loved to drive the Model A, Reid told The Kansas City Star in 2014, and his father added extra horns to the car to draw attention to it when he drove his children around.
A few years after his father died, Reid was an assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers when they went to the Super Bowl in 1996. Reid took the bonus money he'd earned from that successful season and shipped the Model A from his home in Los Angeles to Wisconsin to restore the classic car, he told the Chiefs' website.
"I brought it up to Green Bay," Reid says in the video. "There were a couple of old guys there who restored these things as a hobby … We took the whole thing apart and we just started from scratch, the whole engine included, and built it back up."
The restoration took roughly a year, including completely taking the car apart and putting it together again with new or refurbished parts, including the engine and wood-panels that make up much of the frame.
"I saw that car before he started and I thought it should be in a junkyard," Marty Mornhinweg, a former NFL coach who worked with Reid in Green Bay and later under Reid on the Philadelphia Eagles, told The New York Times in 2005. "What he did with it is amazing."
"It's better than Dad ever had it," Reid said of the car in an interview with The Kansas City Star.
Reid doesn't reveal how much it cost to restore the car, but Hemmings Motor News notes that restoring a Model A can easily cost up to $50,000.
"It's something you can pass down," Reid adds in the video on the Chiefs' website, where he's seen driving the car along with his son, Spencer Reid, a football coach at Boston College.
Reid notes that he looks forward to passing down the Model A to his children, along with other important family heirlooms like furniture and a Super Bowl ring he won as an assistant coach with the Packers. "That's what it's all about, being a dad, loving your kids and then having a chance to present a history to them," he says.
Sunday brings Reid a chance to earn a Super Bowl ring that would be yet another family heirloom he could one day pass down to his four children. Despite long and successful runs as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (from 1999 to 2012) and now the Chiefs (since 2013), Reid has not won a Super Bowl as a head coach in the NFL, with the Eagles losing in his one previous appearance in 2005.
A win in Super Bowl LIV would also be the first for the Chiefs' organization since 1970.
Don't Miss:
Why retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski never spent a dime of his NFL salary
Why NFL star Richard Sherman drove his $30,000 Dodge Challenger until 2018
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!