Fidelity now lets investors trade fractional shares of individual stocks and ETFs. Here's what that means for you

Fidelity Investments is the latest brokerage to let investors trade fractions of stocks and exchange traded funds on its online brokerage platform for free.

In the past, investors needed at least the company's share price to buy in, leaving many unable to invest in pricey companies like Google's parent company Alphabet, which is currently over $1,400 per share. Fidelity now allows purchases of as little as .001 of one share, meaning if a stock's price is $10, the minimum investment needed is one penny.

"Customers can now own a piece of their favorite companies and ETFs based on how much they want to invest, independent of the share price," Scott Ignall, head of Fidelity's brokerage business, said in a release.

The feature is available in Fidelity brokerage accounts, HSAs, IRAs, and self-directed brokerage accounts via a workplace retirement plan, and the trades will happen in real time. Fidelity joins Charles Schwab, Robinhood SoFi, Stash and others in offering fractional investing to individual investors.

Lowering the threshold for individuals to invest in companies can be a good thing. But experts say to be cautious, even if you're not investing a ton of money in partial shares. Here's why.