What the FICO credit score changes mean for first-time homebuyers

Low mortgage rates have experts predicting an uptick in homebuying this year. But with changes to the FICO credit scoring model expected to start taking effect in a few months, prospective buyers might wonder if they'll qualify for those lower rates.

FICO credit scores, along with some other factors, are used by most lenders to help determine a buyer's mortgage interest rate. A higher score means a lower rate, which can save you thousands of dollars over the life of your home loan.

If you're in the market for a new home, then you'll want to pay attention to FICO's recent changes. Your payment history and debt levels, particularly credit card debt and account balances over the past year, will be scrutinized more carefully under FICO 10.

The tweaks to FICO's model are meant to give a more "accurate" credit score to lenders, which in turn is beneficial for consumers, Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, tells CNBC Make It.

"A lot of times your credit score has such a significant impact on your interest rate or fees," says Ishbia. "Some of the higher credit score borrowers will get a better score."