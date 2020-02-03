Elon Musk is recruiting for Tesla: I 'don't care if you even graduated high school'

If you don't have a college degree, it won't hold you back from working for Tesla, Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday.

Musk is using Twitter to recruit for Tesla's artificial intelligence team.

"Join AI at Tesla!" Musk tweeted Sunday. The artificial intelligence team "reports directly to me [and] we meet/email/text almost every day."

What's more, to work in Tesla's artificial intelligence department does not require a specific degree.

"A PhD is definitely not required," Tesla boss Elon Musk said on Twitter on Feb. 2. I "don't care if you even graduated high school," Musk said.

Instead, Musk is looking for those with a "deep understanding" of artificial intelligence. And while, "[e]ducational background is irrelevant," all candidates "must pass hardcore coding test," Musk said.

Musk's expressed his opinion on the unimportance of degrees before.

"There's no need even to have a college degree at all, or even high school," Musk said during a 2014 interview with the German automotive publication Auto Bild about his hiring preferences more broadly.