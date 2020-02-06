Saving for a home is no longer a top financial priority in the U.S.

Do you dream of buying a home but feel ownership is out of reach? Email reporter Alicia Adamczyk at alicia.adamczyk@nbcuni.com for a chance to be featured in a future Make It story.

A home with a white picket fence used to be a core part of the American dream. Now, the realities of paying off increasing levels of debt and saving for a once-in-a-lifetime trip are replacing it.

Some 81% of Americans currently renting are prioritizing at least one other financial goal over home ownership, according to the latest ING International Survey. Raising a family, paying off student loan debt and spending on experiences like travel seem more realistic for many than buying a home, ING reports.

Ever-increasing housing costs are a big reason why many are de-prioritizing saving for a home: 43% of Americans say the housing market in the U.S. is "on the wrong track," and half believe prices will only go up in the next year. A quarter of renters believe they will never be able to buy.

The median sales price for houses in the U.S. has essentially doubled since 2000, according to data from the St. Louis Fed. At the same time, student loan debt has skyrocketed more than 150%, while wages have stagnated for middle- and low-income workers.