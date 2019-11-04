Nearly half of millennials feel stressed about this after buying a home

In the U.S., home prices are continually on the rise, and as a result, 60% of millennial homeowners say housing costs make it difficult to achieve their financial goals. Specifically, nearly half (42%) worry about whether they'll be able to save enough to pay for their children's college tuition.

That's according to research from home equity site Hometap. In its 2019 Homeownership Study, Hometap surveyed 675 homeowners, including 241 millennials, in order to take a closer look at how high housing costs impact U.S. homeowners. Of those surveyed, 73% reported feeling "house rich, cash poor" at least some of the time.

It's unsurprising that millennial homeowners are beginning to stress over saving for their kids' college fees. For many millennials, paying their kids' tuition is a major priority. In fact, 59% of well-off millennials say they'd delay saving for retirement in order to cover their children's higher education. But the high costs of homeownership aren't making this goal any easier.

Rising home prices are undeniable: In 1940, the median home value in the U.S. was $2,938. By 2000, it had risen to $119,600 and today it's just over $230,000. When adjusted for inflation, the median home price in 1940 would still only have been $30,600 if calculated using 2000 dollars.

At the same time as housing costs are creeping upward, so too, is college tuition. During the 1988 to 1989 school year, students attending public four-year institutions paid an average of $3,360 with prices adjusted to reflect 2018 dollars, according to the College Board's "Trends in College Pricing 2018" report. Now, 30 years later, the average has risen to $10,600 for the 2018 to 2019 school year.

Plus, in the U.S., wages for U.S. workers have barely increased over the last 40 years. When you couple that with the fact that many millennials still have their own student debt to pay off, it's no wonder they're feeling stressed over the impact expensive mortgage payments could have on their other long-term financial goals.

That's why, if buying a home is on your list of goals, it helps to make it as affordable as possible. In other words, try to control the controllable. Factors such as where you live or how you choose to go about acquiring a home can help mitigate costs.

Here are four tips for buying a home without blowing your budget.