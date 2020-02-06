President Trump says median household income is 'the highest level ever recorded'—here's why that's not exactly true

President Donald Trump's 2020 State of the Union address on Feb. 4 left media outlets fact-checking any statements made by Trump that lacked context, involved exaggeration or were considered altogether misleading.

One such statement: "Real median household income is now at the highest level ever recorded," Trump said while talking about the current state of the economy.

His claim sounds uplifting, but it may be too bold. "It's difficult to compare [the median household income across time]" due to "changes in data methodology," says Elise Gould, a senior economist at Economic Policy Institute (EPI). According to EPI analysis, the median household income in 1999 was higher than in 2018, which is the latest data year available.

"Therefore, 2018 is not the highest it's ever been," Gould says.

Other data comes to the same conclusion. When you adjust data from the U.S. Census Bureau to account for changes that were made to income survey questions in 2014, the "median household income was slightly higher in 1999 than in 2018," USA Today reported on Feb. 5.

To determine the median household income, the U.S. Census Bureau collects data through the American Community Survey (ACS) and the Puerto Rico Community Survey (PRCS). In 2014, this survey had its income questions reworked, and, in 2019, its processing system was altered.

That's why it's advised that you practice caution when attempting to make comparisons prior to 2017. This disclaimer is stated on the U.S. Census Bureau's website.