60% of employees say discussing politics at work is unacceptable—57% do it anyway

As the Democratic primaries kick-off, most Americans are talking about politics — including at work.

According to a recent Glassdoor poll of over 1,200 employed adults, 57% of workers say they have talked about politics while on the job — despite 60% saying they "believe discussing politics at work is unacceptable."

Women were more likely than men to say talking politics is unacceptable; 66% of women said it was unacceptable, compared to 54% of men.

This disdain for political talk among workers appears to stem from fears that it will negatively impact their careers. Overall, 60% of employees said they believe discussing politics at work could negatively impact their career opportunities. People between the ages of 18 and 34 (63%) and Democrats (62%) were more likely to have this concern than Republicans (58%).

And they may have good reason for being worried. Political speech can get you lawfully fired.

"Private employers can fire you at will," Lata Nott, executive director of the First Amendment Center, told CNBC Make It.

According to Nott, the company's reasoning for firing an employee cannot infringe on their civil rights, but that doesn't include chatting about politics in a way a hiring manager may deem inappropriate. "Title VII protects your age, national origin, race, ethnic background, gender, religious beliefs and pregnancy status from discrimination, but it does not explicitly protect political speech at work."

Over a quarter of people (28%) said a co-worker has tried to persuade them to change their political party preference in the past year.

Republicans (24%) were slightly more likely than Democrats (23%) to say that they would not want to work with a co-worker who plans to vote for a presidential candidate they don't like.