Yes, your boss can fire you for being a white supremacist

After the Twitter account @YesYoureRacist began exposing and shaming attendees of Saturday's violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, one man was reported to have been fired from his job.

His former employer, Berkeley-based hot dog vendor Top Dog, later announced that he resigned, but the incident begs the question: Can your political speech get you lawfully fired?

Oftentimes, it can. "Private employers can fire you at will," Lata Nott, executive director of the Newseum Institute's First Amendment Center, tells CNBC Make It, as long as their reasoning does not infringe upon your civil rights. Title VII protects your age, national origin, race, ethnic background, gender, religious beliefs and pregnancy status from discrimination.

But it's not always so clear. Take the case of James Damore, the software engineer fired by Google because of his controversial diversity manifesto. Damore may have been partially protected by federal labor law — it's illegal for employers to punish employees for taking "concerted action" to improve working conditions, something Damore could argue he was doing.