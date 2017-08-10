Here's how to get people to listen to you when you speak

People are bad at listening. Statistically, you're probably one of them.

But Julian Treasure, a sound and communication expert who gave a TED Talk titled "How to speak so that people want to listen" that earned over 20 million views, says there's hope yet.

When you speak, he tells CNBC Make It, there's one important thing to always ask yourself since everyone listens differently: "What is the listening I'm speaking into?"

"It's a common mistake to speak the same to everybody," he says. "We all have different filters."

Everyone has their own life experience that shapes their outlook, and effective communication is about being conscious and aware of that, he says. It's about understanding that interacting with someone else is a dynamic process.

"People think it's a line," says Treasure. "It's not. It's a circle. Because the way you listen affects the way I speak, and the way I speak affects the way you listen."

When he speaks to an older crowd, he changes his pace and cultural references. Giving a talk abroad from his home in the United Kingdom, he slows down.

Other tips: After he makes an important point, he takes a long pause. When Treasure knows he has someone on the ropes, he quiets to a whisper.