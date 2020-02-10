Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Power Players

Elon Musk: Delete Facebook, 'it's lame'

Elon Musk speaks onstage during the E3 conference in Los Angeles on June 13, 2019.
Charley Gallay | Getty Images

Although Elon Musk is especially active on Twitter, he is seemingly less fond of Facebook.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO called Facebook "lame" on Twitter on Saturday, adding "#DeleteFacebook" in response to an anti-Facebook tweet by Hollywood actor, writer, director and producer Sacha Baron Cohen.

In March 2018, Musk deleted both the Tesla and SpaceX Facebook pages, saying that he "didn't realize" there were pages on the platform for his companies.

"Looks lame anyway," Musk tweeted at the time.

"I don't use FB and never have," Musk tweeted in March 2018. "So don't think I'm some kind of martyr or my companies are taking a huge blow."

"It's not a political statement and I didn't do this because someone dared me to do it," Musk tweeted after deleting his companies' Facebook pages. "Just don't like Facebook. Gives me the willies. Sorry."

In August 2018, Musk also deleted his Instagram account. Instagram is owned by Facebook.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak deleted his Facebook account in April 2018, and recommended others get off the platform too in July.

"There are many different kinds of people, and [for] some, the benefits of Facebook are worth the loss of privacy," Wozniak told TMZ. "But to many like myself, my recommendation is — to most people — is you should figure out a way to get off Facebook." 

Facebook did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment. 

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss:

VIDEO1:0001:00
Here's how much you'd have now if you invested in Tesla in 2010
Adulting
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy Policy - NewDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact