Elon Musk: Delete Facebook, 'it's lame'

Although Elon Musk is especially active on Twitter, he is seemingly less fond of Facebook.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO called Facebook "lame" on Twitter on Saturday, adding "#DeleteFacebook" in response to an anti-Facebook tweet by Hollywood actor, writer, director and producer Sacha Baron Cohen.

In March 2018, Musk deleted both the Tesla and SpaceX Facebook pages, saying that he "didn't realize" there were pages on the platform for his companies.

"Looks lame anyway," Musk tweeted at the time.

"I don't use FB and never have," Musk tweeted in March 2018. "So don't think I'm some kind of martyr or my companies are taking a huge blow."

"It's not a political statement and I didn't do this because someone dared me to do it," Musk tweeted after deleting his companies' Facebook pages. "Just don't like Facebook. Gives me the willies. Sorry."

In August 2018, Musk also deleted his Instagram account. Instagram is owned by Facebook.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak deleted his Facebook account in April 2018, and recommended others get off the platform too in July.

"There are many different kinds of people, and [for] some, the benefits of Facebook are worth the loss of privacy," Wozniak told TMZ. "But to many like myself, my recommendation is — to most people — is you should figure out a way to get off Facebook."

Facebook did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

