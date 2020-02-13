Here's how much the average wedding cost in 2019

Weddings aren't cheap. In the U.S., weddings cost an average of $33,900 in 2019, including all the expenses related to the engagement ring, ceremony and reception, according to the latest Real Weddings study from The Knot.

That's just $31 less than the average cost of a wedding in 2018, and a significant drop from 2016 when couples spent $35,309 on average. This trend toward spending less has to do with the fact that people are becoming more cost-conscious about wedding planning, The Knot says.

A majority of couples (69%) think budgeting is one of the most important elements when planning a wedding, second only to guest experience, the study finds. "With [the average] couple covering nearly half of [their] wedding costs, they're much more likely to prioritize and allocate budget to wedding details they find to be the most important while saving money on the rest," Kristen Maxwell-Cooper, editor-in-chief of The Knot, tells CNBC Make It.

Deciding which components to have at your wedding is a highly personal decision. "A foodie couple may prioritize unique experiential catering options, while a music-obsessed couple may splurge on a well-known DJ or standout band," Maxwell-Cooper says.

When narrowing down your wedding must-haves, it's helpful to know that more than 50% of people who married in the past 10 years agree that spending on the bride's dress, the wedding cake and photography were worth the money, a 2019 survey from Novi Financial Inc found.

On the other hand, 48.5% of those polled said wedding planners weren't worth the cost, followed by 36.7% who said videography and 36.1% who said wedding favors.