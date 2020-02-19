2 non-negotiables Serena Williams does every day to be productive

Serena Williams became a professional tennis player at the age of 14, and for more than two decades she has consistently trained and followed a healthy diet to help her win 23 Grand Slam titles.

But besides her strenuous workout routine and vegan diet, Williams, 38, says she has two non-negotiable strategies — whether she's training for a tennis match or not — to help her stay productive while also juggling motherhood and multiple business ventures.

"Something I do every day is [to] completely turn my brain off, which sounds weird but because I work so much between tennis and running my other properties—Serena Ventures and Serena Clothing. But it's a lot so I just need to turn my brain off and not think about anything," Williams tells CNBC Make It.

Williams says finds little ways zone out, no matter what's on her schedule.

"Sometimes it's mediation. Sometimes it's watching a program [on TV] that has nothing to do with anything, like something that is silly or fun," Williams says.

Williams says having her 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., also helps when it comes to clearing her mind.

"It's a lot easier now because I can just watch my baby," Williams says. "It really helps me to focus on her and focus on the moment and not think about anything else. And I purposely do that with her because I know that I just need to shut off."