Americans are fleeing the most expensive US cities—and moving to these 10 more affordable places

Many Americans are looking to leave expensive coastal cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York.

That's according to Redfin.com's housing migration report for Q4 of 2019, which analyzed data from more than a million Redfin users who searched for homes in 87 metro areas across the US between October and December 2019.

The data showed that Redfin users in pricey metros, such as San Francisco and San Diego, are searching for homes in more affordable areas that still offer the amenities of a major city, such as Austin and Phoenix. That's not surprising: California is one of the most expensive states in the US, and residents have voiced concerns time and time again about the skyrocketing costs of housing.

One place that recently gained popularity is Portland, Oregon. "Portland has one of the most affordable median home prices among major West Coast cities, which makes it an attractive location for inbound residents from other more expensive cities," according to the report.

The city also allows for career flexibility. "The ability to work remotely is a huge factor in people relocating, especially within the same time zone," Portland Redfin agent Megan Warren said in the report.

Here's a look at the top 10 cities Americans are moving into, according to Redfin's report: