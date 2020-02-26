Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Work

Workers looking for new jobs in 2020 may have the best luck in these 10 cities, according to a new ranking

Lipik1 | Getty Images

Looking for a new job in a new city can be scary, especially when considering job opportunities, cost of living and worker satisfaction.

But according to job searching platform Glassdoor, many workers aren't afraid to make a move: Nearly 30% of the more than 668,000 weekly applications filled out on its platform are from job-seekers looking to move to a new metro area.

With thousands of open positions added to the economy each month, Glassdoor used data from its platform to create a list of the best cities to find a job in 2020. When ranking each city based off hiring opportunity, cost of living and job satisfaction on a scale of 1 to 5, Glassdoor found Raleigh, N.C., to be the top city for finding a job this year.

In addition to having more than 50,000 current job openings on Glassdoor's platform, workers in Raleigh earn a median base salary of $55,252 per year. This figure is higher than the median $48,672 salary the average full-time American worker earned at the end of 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Large cities like New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, which are typically known for having robust job opportunities, did not make the list. Though these cities are home to many tech positions with high salaries, Glassdoor senior economic research analyst Amanda Stansell points out that the home value in these areas "generally outpace the earning potential" of their residents.

Take a look below to see what other cities round out the top 10 list of best places to find a job in 2020, according to Glassdoor.

Man sitting on bench in Detroit, Michigan.
Twenty20

10. Detroit, Mich.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.3/5

Job openings on Glassdoor: 71,137

Median base salary: $55,126

Median home value: $177,741

9. Cincinnati, Ohio

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4/5

Job openings on Glassdoor: 45,638

Median base salary: $50,268

Median home value: $183,297

8. Birmingham, Ala.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.5/5

Job openings on Glassdoor: 21,208

Median base salary: $45,000

Median home value: $153,702

Hartford, Conn., has the highest share of couples with a female breadwinner.
DenisTangneyJr | E+ | Getty Images

7. Hartford, Conn.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4/5

Job openings on Glassdoor: 28,842

Median base salary: $60,320

Median home value: $234,426

6. St. Louis, Mo.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4/5

Job openings on Glassdoor: 59,131

Median base salary: $50,229

Median home value: $176,719

5. Cleveland, Ohio

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4/5

Job openings on Glassdoor: 37,073

Median base salary: $49,719

Median home value: $156,590

Memphis, Tennessee
Getty Images

4. Memphis, Tenn.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4/5

Job openings on Glassdoor: 23,268

Median base salary: $48,336

Median home value: $150,648

3. Indianapolis, Ind.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4/5

Job openings on Glassdoor: 45,331

Median base salary: $50,268

Median home value: $178,836

2. Pittsburgh, Penn.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4/5

Job openings on Glassdoor: 48,811

Median base salary: $50,734

Median home value: $157,367

1. Raleigh, N.C.

Job satisfaction rating: 3.5/5

Job openings on Glassdoor: 52,412

Median base salary: $55,252

Median home value: $279,999

Check out: The best credit cards of 2020 could earn you over $1,000 in 5 years

Don't miss: 8 companies offering up to $60,000 hiring bonuses right now

VIDEO0:5900:59
10 fastest growing jobs if you want to work for yourself
Make It
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy Policy - NewDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact