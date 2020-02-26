Workers looking for new jobs in 2020 may have the best luck in these 10 cities, according to a new ranking

Looking for a new job in a new city can be scary, especially when considering job opportunities, cost of living and worker satisfaction.

But according to job searching platform Glassdoor, many workers aren't afraid to make a move: Nearly 30% of the more than 668,000 weekly applications filled out on its platform are from job-seekers looking to move to a new metro area.

With thousands of open positions added to the economy each month, Glassdoor used data from its platform to create a list of the best cities to find a job in 2020. When ranking each city based off hiring opportunity, cost of living and job satisfaction on a scale of 1 to 5, Glassdoor found Raleigh, N.C., to be the top city for finding a job this year.

In addition to having more than 50,000 current job openings on Glassdoor's platform, workers in Raleigh earn a median base salary of $55,252 per year. This figure is higher than the median $48,672 salary the average full-time American worker earned at the end of 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Large cities like New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, which are typically known for having robust job opportunities, did not make the list. Though these cities are home to many tech positions with high salaries, Glassdoor senior economic research analyst Amanda Stansell points out that the home value in these areas "generally outpace the earning potential" of their residents.

Take a look below to see what other cities round out the top 10 list of best places to find a job in 2020, according to Glassdoor.