Why Barbara Corcoran 'felt like an absolute fraud' after selling her business for $66 million

Despite building a multi-million dollar real estate empire and growing her investment portfolio on ABC's "Shark Tank," Barbara Corcoran suffers from impostor syndrome , dealing with persistent self-doubt regardless of her accomplishments, she says.

After working 22 different jobs, Corcoran began her career in real estate as a receptionist for the Giffuni Brothers' firm. She worked there until Ray Simone, her boyfriend at the time, loaned her $1,000 to start her own real estate firm. In 1973, Corcoran began selling apartments on the Upper East Side of Manhattan with seven agents.

In 2001, Corcoran sold her real estate firm for $66 million, after negotiating up from an initial offer of $22 million, she told CNBC Make It in March 2018.

Although she fought for her success and this sale, Corcoran still felt like "the whole thing was a fluke," as she recalled on a recent episode of her podcast "888-Barbara."

"When I sold my business for $66 million and I had made it from scratch out of nothing and the whole world applauded me – written up in all the papers, 'Oh she's a genius. Oh she's this, oh she's that.' Do you know what I thought only six months [after the sale]? That the whole thing was a fluke," Corcoran said on her podcast.

Corcoran felt it was luck that brought her a $1,000 loan, allowed her to "hire the right people, [open] the right offices, [work] in the right neighborhoods, promote the right people, put confidence in those people and [take] confidence away from the wrong people," rather than attributing her success to her own skills.

"It was a fluke that I was able to fight my competitors and win the number-one market position with the 'old boy' network going against me. Even lawsuits were a fluke that I won," she remembered thinking.

"You would stand there and say to me, 'You, Barbara, actually really believe that?' And I could honest to God on a stack of Bibles say, 'I did believe it,'" Corcoran said on her podcast.