She dropped out of college to build a multimillion-dollar business — but she wouldn't recommend it

Rachel Lim is one of those most enviable success stories: A college dropout whose side hustle turned into a multimillion-dollar business.

The 32-year-old has risen the ranks of the fashion industry after quitting university at the age of 21 to co-found her international womenswear brand Love, Bonito.

But despite finding success as an academic breakaway, the business leader said it's not a path she recommends to other would-be entrepreneurs.

"My answer is always no," Lim told CNBC Make It, referring to the many students who ask her if they should quit college to start a company.

"What people don't see is that we actually dabbled in this for a while before coming out to take that leap of faith to start," said the Singaporean entrepreneur, who originally started Love, Bonito as a fashion blogshop with friends during her school years.