Why Hillary Clinton was dubbed the 'Golden Girl' in college

Hillary Clinton has been called many things, from "HRC" (a behind-the-scenes nickname used by her aides while she was secretary of state) to a "nasty woman" (courtesy of then presidential opponent Donald Trump).

But in college, a 21-year-old Hillary Rodham was dubbed the "golden girl" by The Boston Globe after she upstaged a senator's commencement speech at her graduation.

On May 31, 1969, Clinton graduated along with the rest of class from Wellesley College. Then Republican Sen. Edward W. Brooke from Massachusetts gave the commencement address — one that didn't sit well with Clinton and some of her classmates.

Brooke urged the graduates, who were all women, to reject violent protests against the Vietnam War. (The protests had begun largely on college campuses among liberal groups but by 1969 were taking place throughout the country.)

"It was a message of, 'All as well. The system works.' It was also, though, a message subtly of your place as wives and mothers," Jan Piercy, Clinton's Wellesley classmate said in the Hulu documentary series, "Hillary," which premieres on Friday.