The S&P 500 halted trading today—here's why younger investors shouldn't panic

The stock market opened on a rough note this week as fears that the coronavirus will continue to have widespread economic impact drove down stock prices. On Monday morning, the biggest large-cap stock index, the S&P 500, halted trading for 15 minutes after the index fell more than 7%.

The plunge, which occurred just after the market opened, triggered what's called a 'circuit breaker' that immediately halted trading. Basically, this is a fail-safe that's built into the system to allow for a short cool down period.

"The market circuit breakers are designed to slow trading down for a few minutes, give investors the ability to understand what's happening in the market, consume the information and make decisions based on market conditions," New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham told CNBC's Bob Pisani. "This is operating as it's supposed to."

The current system of circuit breakers has never been tripped. A revamped system was put in place in February 2013 after the last set failed to prevent the May 2010 flash crash.

During regular trading hours, a circuit breaker can be triggered in a few situations:

If the S&P 500 drops 7%, then trading will pause for 15 minutes. If the S&P 500 declines 13% on or before 3:25 p.m. ET, then trading will be paused again for 15 minutes. If the drop occurs after 3:25 p.m., then there's no halt. If the S&P 500 falls 20%, then trading will be suspended for the rest of the day.

Trading started back up at 9:49 a.m. ET and the S&P 500 continued to slide. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which tracks 30 stocks, fell 2,000 points, or 7.3%, at one point during morning trading. The Nasdaq, which focuses on technology companies, fell 6.9% during the same period.

"The bull market's 11-year birthday is today, but investors are not in a celebratory mood," says Greg McBride, chartered financial analyst and chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.