72-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger is working out at home — here are some of his moves you can do too

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Reddit on Saturday to urge Americans to stay indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic and "focus on the things we do control," like our physical fitness. And you don't need fancy workout equipment or a streaming service to get a good workout, the former body builder said.

The 72-year-old explained that he's always found solutions to working out without a gym. Growing up in Austria, Schwarzenegger would do pull-ups from a tree branch and chop wood to build strength. Even as a fitness professional, he would run up the stairs of a hotel to exercise.

"By the end I was completely schvitzy and my legs got an incredible pump," he wrote.

"You don't need a gym to be fit," Schwarzenegger wrote. "I've written a program for all of you."

Schwarzenegger suggests splitting up the number of repetitions into however many sets you need. For example, a "30 repetition" exercise could be split into three sets of 10 repetitions or two sets of 15. Having good form is the most important thing to focus on, Schwarzenegger wrote.

On that note, if you need to modify an exercise to make it easier, that's totally fine, he wrote.

"Don't let your ego do the movements for you," he wrote. "You might want to show off to me or your friends and do 50 push-ups in one set, but if you can't do them with perfect form, I'll be more impressed by 5 sets of 10 perfect push-ups." Aim to do more repetitions each time you work out.

"Don't feel bad about working your way up to the full workout — we all start somewhere," he wrote.

Here are some of Schwarzenegger's exercises, plus some alternatives and tips from personal trainer Ben Lauder-Dykes, in case you're not quite ready to perform like The Terminator.