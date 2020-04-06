Job losses could hit 47 million due to the coronavirus—these are the companies hiring remote workers today

As businesses continue to grapple with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve estimates that a total of 47 million jobs could be lost as a result of this crisis.

With thousands of restaurants, bars, retail stores and hotels shutting down and remaining closed, as well as layoffs in other industries, a total of 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment claims between March 22 and March 28, according to the Labor Department.

This increase in unemployment has led to a surge in workers looking for new opportunities. But, with more than 30 states across the country issuing stay-at-home orders for residents, millions of job seekers may be compelled to seek new positions that will allow them to work from home.

Using data from its annual list of top 100 companies that post the most remote roles, job-search site FlexJobs created a list of which employers are actively hiring during the coronavirus pandemic.

From telehealth jobs in the medical and health industry, to call center representative roles in the customer service field, these 18 remote-friendly companies are looking to bring on new full-time and part-time employees today.