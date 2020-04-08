Not working due to lockdown? Here's how to keep busy and learn new skills

Nearly two-fifths of employers in the U.S. are expecting to furlough workers in the next three months, according to a poll by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Using time in furlough to invest in personal growth and learning relevant new skills can help people maintain their confidence and motivation, says Namrata Murlidhar, marketing director at LinkedIn Learning.

What furlough means for employees' pay in the context of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic varies slightly in different parts of the world but it is generally understood as a leave of absence.

While affected workers will therefore have more free time on their hands, activities are also limited to the confines of your home due to widespread lockdown measures during the pandemic.

"Keeping yourself stimulated and finding new ways to learn essential skills can make the eventual return to work smoother, or open doors to new opportunities in the future, " said Murlidhar, urging furloughed workers to also stick to a routine as much as possible.

Jo Cresswell, careers expert at jobs site Glassdoor, said that the increasing number of workers being furloughed "shines a spotlight on the importance of transferable skills."

This applied to those who have been laid off and who are looking at a possible change of career in order to rejoin the workforce quickly, as well as those looking to hone their abilities to return to their job "stronger and more efficient," she said.

Key skills that she said are essential to keep polished during this time include active listening, which is not only listening to respond but to also interpret the true meaning of what is being communicated to you and being able to respond accordingly.

Similarly, she highlighted the importance of communication skills, both verbal and written, with a focus on the ability to be "clear, concise and logical."

Organizational skills are also key, Cresswell said, in maintaining the ability to meet deadlines, multi-task and to "always know the status of any activity point."